62,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

