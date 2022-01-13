695 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.16 and its 200-day moving average is $308.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.05.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.