7,319 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

