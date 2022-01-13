$743.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce sales of $743.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.60 million. Crane posted sales of $726.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

NYSE CR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.19. 392,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,950. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Crane by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.