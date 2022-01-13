$83.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $77.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $313.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,283. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $368.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

