$86.25 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $86.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.60 million and the highest is $88.80 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $100.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $348.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $351.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.13 million, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $341.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 262,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

