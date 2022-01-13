$98.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $98.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.26 million and the lowest is $94.61 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,030. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

