Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.92.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.