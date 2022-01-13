Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

