Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.