ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ACSAF opened at 27.46 on Wednesday. ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of 23.71 and a 1-year high of 34.97.

About ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

