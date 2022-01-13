ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ACSAF opened at 27.46 on Wednesday. ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of 23.71 and a 1-year high of 34.97.
About ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
