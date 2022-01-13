Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ATNM opened at $5.86 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

