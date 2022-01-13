Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.17.

AYI stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

