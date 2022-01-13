Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $5,094,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

