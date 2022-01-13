Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

ACET has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 69,909 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.7% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

