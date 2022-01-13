Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,245 ($44.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.69) to GBX 2,900 ($39.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.50 ($37.12).

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,101 ($42.09) on Monday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,031.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

