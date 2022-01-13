Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

ADBE traded down $11.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $520.68. 61,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.95. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

