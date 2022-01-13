ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

