Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

NYSE AAP opened at $237.53 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

