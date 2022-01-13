Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

