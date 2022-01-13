Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.