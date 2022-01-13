Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 28,590 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

