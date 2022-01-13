Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

