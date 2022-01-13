Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $160.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

