Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $23.44 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.