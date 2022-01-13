AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 15,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,907,000 after buying an additional 74,397 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.