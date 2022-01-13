Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 586 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 420,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD opened at $64.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86.

