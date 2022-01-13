Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

