Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.79 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

