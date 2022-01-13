Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

AFL opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

