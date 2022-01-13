AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

