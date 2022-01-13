Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

