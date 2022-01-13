Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $191.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.79.

ABNB stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.07. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.