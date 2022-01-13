Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

