Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.73.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

