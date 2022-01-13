Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181,521 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.67% of Albemarle worth $171,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,831,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

