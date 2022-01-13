Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

