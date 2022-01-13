Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-2.95 EPS.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

