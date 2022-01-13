Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.