Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.