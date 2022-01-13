Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 8,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $496.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

