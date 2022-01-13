Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 598,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,608. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

