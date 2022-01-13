Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 164,365 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $335,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

