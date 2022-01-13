Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 222,089 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Union Pacific worth $436,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $247.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.72.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

