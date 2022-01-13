AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Up 0.8%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.02. 36,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 130,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.