Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $386.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.50 million and the highest is $391.27 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,710. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

