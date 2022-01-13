Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.69 on Thursday, reaching $2,838.30. 25,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,901.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,793.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

