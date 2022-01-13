Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.10

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $20.43. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 305 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.