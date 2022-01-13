alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €17.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.44).

AOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of AOX stock opened at €19.50 ($22.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.32). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.67.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

