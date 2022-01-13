Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $2,149,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,448.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3,430.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

