Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,448.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,430.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

